Gold diggers pun de prowl!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys find it strange dat de guvament pass amendment to de Civil Law which now mek it easier fuh settle dead people estate.

According to de amendment, if yuh dead without leaving wan Will and yuh nah gat children, yuh widow or widower gan get de entire estate. Dat mean father, mother, sister brother and uncle and autnie get cut out clean. Everything yuh gat, gone to yuh partner.

If yuh nah gat pickney and yuh living with gold digger, and yuh know yuh time coming, try mek wan Will. So dat yuh family gan get something when yuh eye close fuh de last time.

Somebody gan be smiling soon. And nuff people gan get disappointed.

But is suh with last Will and Testament. And mek sure dat yuh do a video recording of it. Dem gat people smart enough fuh forge Will and mek it look genuine. Dem boys know nuff people who when dem dead, two to three Wills turn up.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man who was dying. He was in hospital and he call de nurse and in front of he family he start fuh tell dem, “When a dead, you my son, tek all dem house on de East Bank. To you my daughter, tek all dem businesses pun Regent Street. And to you my dear wife, so faithful and true, you tek dem places pun de East Coast.”

De nurse was surprise. So she tun to de wife and seh, “I did not know your husband was such a rich man and owned so many properties.”

De wife tun to de nurse and answer, “Properties? He is a newspaper vendor!”

Talk half and watch out fuh dem gold digger wah wan live home!