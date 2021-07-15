Innovative IT Solutions donates printers to Education Ministry

Kaieteur News – On Monday, proprietor of Innovative IT Solutions, Mr. Somal Sharma, donated 50 Canon Pixma printers to the Ministry of Education. Receiving the printers on behalf of the Ministry was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

According to Sharma, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been contributing in whatever way possible to help those in need. He said that he decided to donate the printers to schools so that teachers can help students who cannot afford to do any printing of their own.

“A lot of persons have lost their jobs during the pandemic and simple things like printing can be seen as a luxury for some right now,” he remarked.

Minister Manickchand thanked the computer sales and repair business owner for his kind gesture. She said that there are schools that need printers and that the items will go a far way in improving the capacity of such schools. The Education Minister said that it is always good when businesses can come on board and contribute to the development of the education sector and that the Ministry stands ready to collaborate with businesses to take education to the next level.