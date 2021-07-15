Innovative IT Solutions donates printers to Education Ministry

Latest update July 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Monday, proprietor of Innovative IT Solutions, Mr. Somal Sharma, donated 50 Canon Pixma printers to the Ministry of Education. Receiving the printers on behalf of the Ministry was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.
According to Sharma, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been contributing in whatever way possible to help those in need. He said that he decided to donate the printers to schools so that teachers can help students who cannot afford to do any printing of their own.
“A lot of persons have lost their jobs during the pandemic and simple things like printing can be seen as a luxury for some right now,” he remarked.
Minister Manickchand thanked the computer sales and repair business owner for his kind gesture. She said that there are schools that need printers and that the items will go a far way in improving the capacity of such schools. The Education Minister said that it is always good when businesses can come on board and contribute to the development of the education sector and that the Ministry stands ready to collaborate with businesses to take education to the next level.
Jul 15, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Lindon Harrison, Father of 10 year-old USA based Guyanese athlete Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison who has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic...
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is so much information on the internet that a columnist does not need to elaborate on the meaning... more
Kaieteur News – Despite what has happened in the National Assembly in Trinidad and Tobago where motions of no-confidence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]