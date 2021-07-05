Over 3000 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in June

Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Out of the 20,378 confirmed novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana, some 3,028 persons alone contracted the virus in the month of June.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) on June 24, last, reported that 206 persons had tested positive for the virus, making that the highest number of new cases recorded in a 24 hour-period for that month.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,378. Out of the confirmed cases, 10,434 persons are women and 9,944 are men.
The dashboard also revealed that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 88 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,492 are in home isolation and nine are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 18,304 persons have recovered from the virus.
