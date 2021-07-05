Latest update July 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Over 3000 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in June

Jul 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Out of the 20,378 confirmed novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana, some 3,028 persons alone contracted the virus in the month of June.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) on June 24, last, reported that 206 persons had tested positive for the virus, making that the highest number of new cases recorded in a 24 hour-period for that month.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,378. Out of the confirmed cases, 10,434 persons are women and 9,944 are men.
The dashboard also revealed that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 88 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,492 are in home isolation and nine are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 18,304 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala after robust first half display – Head Coach proud of his players

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims … Guyana eliminated by Guatemala...

Jul 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Fort Lauderdale, compliments of the GFF With the majority of the vociferous crowd of 9,586 roaring them on under the night sky, Guatemala secured a 4-0 win...
Read More
Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for Gold

Multiple-time CAC medalist, Emmerson, flexing for...

Jul 05, 2021

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in Florida – Encourages football family to seriously consider taking the jab

GFF President, GS among officials vaccinated in...

Jul 05, 2021

Moruca residents fighting for their community ground

Moruca residents fighting for their community...

Jul 04, 2021

Kremlev gains support as he makes impact on amateur boxing

Kremlev gains support as he makes impact on...

Jul 04, 2021

National Under-23 upstages senior side in GVF exhibition match

National Under-23 upstages senior side in GVF...

Jul 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]