Farfan and Mendes, Bakewell, Brian Ramphal, Vitality Inc and Dr Puran Singh among sponsors for RHTYSC first Home Project

Latest update July 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 02, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club has embarked on one of their most ambitious projects with the construction of a home for one of its hardest working member and executive. The club has over the years successfully hosted thousands of activities under a wide range of subheadings but the home project is the first of its kind. The RHTYSC parent body and founder St Francis Community Developers has over the last two decades, assisted hundreds of Berbicians to get a home in joint projects with Food for the Poor.
Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that executives of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation decided to undertake the special project to assist its hard working Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu in appreciation of his contribution to the development of the club. Naidu joined the club in 2015 at the age of fifteen years and six years later is not only the Asst Secretary/CEO but also is responsible for the day to day operation of the club which hosts a record seven hundred activities every year. Naidu also serves as the very vibrant Public Relations Officer of the Berbice Cricket Board.
The project involves the Naidu family home in the village of Hampshire which was abandoned in 2015 after the family moved to Rose Hall Town following the death of his father. Foster, who is specially looking after the project stated that a lower flat is been constructed while the upper flat would be repaired with special emphasis been placed on the stairs, back wall, roof and flooring. The eleven teams of the club would also assist with the furnishing of the home before the official handing over by early August. Foster, who is also President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that the club was delighted to be of assistance to Naidu as over the last six years, he has been an asset to the club with his outstanding leadership despite his young age.
Foster disclosed that due to Naidu’s leadership of the club, he has been able to concentrate on his duties at the Berbice Cricket Board.
The club has received assistance from a wide range of its friends and sponsors including overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal, Dr Puran Singh, Rajenda Sadeo, Bakewell, Farfan and Mendes , Panthera Solutions, GK Inc, Micheal Khan, Avenash Ramzan, Romario Samaroo/ Decoris Service, Bissan Trading, Mortimer and Lucille George, Anasha Ally, Rajendra Ganga and Anil Beharry.
Farfan and Mendes Marketing executive Onai Vasconcellos stated that his company and the club has enjoyed close to twenty five years of partnership and was delighted to be of assistance to a remarkable young man who has himself been a positive role model to many youths across Guyana.
