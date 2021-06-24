Atlantic Seafoods supports Independence Softball Cup

Latest update June 24th, 2021 12:11 AM
Jun 24, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Atlantic Seafoods has thrown their support behind the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which is currently underway.
The entity handed over a cheque to the organisers at a simple ceremony held recently at its location at lot 8 Unity, Mahaica. Kevin Dass of the organising committee has expressed gratitude to the company and other sponsors. Dass commended the teams for the discipline exhibited so far in the competition and said some exciting matches have been played.
The competition is being played on a knock out basis and the two top teams from each region will advance to the playoff stage.
There are over $200,000 in cash and other prizes to be awarded to the winner, runner-up and man-of-the-match in the final among other outstanding performers. The competition consists of teams from regions three, four, five and six.
