Team Daniels coaching education continues to grow

Kaieteur News – Team Daniels coaching education continues to grow as young cricketers continue to grace the sessions. Recently, a number of young cricketers turned out on Zorg beach, Essequibo Coast in their numbers.

The interest shown by the young must be commended as they encouraged the coaches to work on Sundays as well.

Coach Anthony Adams is in charge of the 15 and over group and overall fitness of the players, while Forbes Daniels works with the 7 to 15 years. On Sunday they were assisted by Ryan De Costa, Secretary of the South Essequibo Cricket committee and South Essequibo Cricket Committee Member Daniel Stoll.

According the former Essequibo senior captain Royan Fredericks, the feedback is encouraging more so from our delinquent population. He said that multiple Sports Development is needed and plans to engage the regional executive officer in this regard are in the making of plans.

Fredericks encouraged the young cricketers to follow covid guidelines and to encourage adults to get vaccinated.

Team Daniels is encouraging cricket stakeholders and lovers for their assistance in obtaining cricket gear for 7 to 15 years group. Persons to contact are Debra Daniels 683-7807, Anthony

Adams 673-9049 and Ryan Fredericks 663-3136.