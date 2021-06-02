De government breaching de law

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In de written law when yuh see de word “shall,” whatever follows is mandatory not optional. De word shall in legal drafting is usually taken to mean “must.” If de law seh dat there shall be X, it means dat X has to happen.

When de no-confidence motion bin pass, de law did seh how de Cabinet shall resign and elections called within three months. But people jump up and seh how de country can’t have a government and how is not de government alone gat fuh decide when elections shall be called. But is suh when de government breaching its own laws.

De government gazette wan Order de other day which seh dat public sector workers shall work on rotation unless otherwise dem get direction to work from home. It didn’t state unless directed to work as usual. Dem boys want know which staff of any government Ministry, agency or department working on rotation.

Dem workers ain’t gat any choice. Even de government not following dem own law. And dem union nah sehing nuttin.

Is de same thing in most of de private sector. De Order seh how dem private sector business can be open but de staff “shall” work on rotation. De law did not say they ‘can.’ It seh dem “shall.” But how many of dem private business allowing dem staff fuh work from rotation.

De Order also seh how no recreational activity shall be allowed near any river or creek. Yet some people getting to fish at midnight and nobody nah charging dem.

Talk half and ask de COVID-19 Task Force to designate recreational fishing an as essential service.