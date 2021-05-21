Ministry of Commerce does not endorse hike in hire car fares in Berbice

Kaieteur News– The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has issued a statement saying that the hike in hire car fares plying the New Amsterdam to Rose Hall route has not been endorsed by the Ministry. The Ministry said that it was not consulted by the Berbice/Region 6 hire car drivers or any association, on the increase but has noted the concerns expressed by drivers justifying the increase.

“The Ministry is of the view that any change in the fare structure must be done after consultation with taxi drivers and commuters. Those discussions must take into consideration, the economic realities of all stakeholders,” the statement said.

The Ministry said that it is committed however to engage with residents from New Amsterdam to Rose Hall along with taxi drivers to arrive at an “amicable solution” to the proposed fare increase.

“A team from the Department of Consumer Affairs has begun interactions with residents and will be meeting with taxi drivers and the taxi association to develop a plan of action based on consensus,” the statement noted, adding that, in the interim the Ministry has registered its “no endorsement” for the fare increase. It is also advising commuters to continue paying the original fares that were in place prior to the proposed increase.

Berbicians had expressed their concern about the proposed increase and had taken to social media to vent their frustration. In a fare increase list that was posted on Facebook,

increases range from $100 to $200 from No.19 Village to New Amsterdam; and what was once $200 from Rose Hall Town to New Amsterdam has a new price of $300.

“I’m fuming at these car fares. They all skyrocketed and all true because I’m currently paying these prices. Let’s not forget before the pandemic it was $1,500 to go and $1,500 to come from GT. Now it’s $2,000 to go and $2,000 to come! A whole $1,000 increase to travel back and forth! But can you really blame the drivers? Gas prices are so high! Dear President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, please do something. These fares are crushing us,” Chandradatt Jagdeo, a frequent traveller had written.

Drivers are contending that the hike is necessary since they too have been feeling the squeeze when working the routes on a daily basis.