Don’t cry fuh de mangroves

May 16, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys nah mentally lazy – dem boys gat inquisitive minds. As Guyanese would say, dem boys ‘fass’ and like ‘mind’ other people business.
So, dem boys wan know what ever happen to dat matter with de people wah use expensive car fuh thief goat. De police arrest de owner of de car yet?
Dem boys wan know how much of dem environmentalist and nature lovers resign as yet from dem government-appointed positions. Or is it dem too swamped fuh mek a decision now.
Don’t cry fuh de mangroves! Life goes on in Guyana after all de noise. De government know dis, dat is why dem nah bother too much with criticism.
A hunter was telling he friend about de time he found heself tracking a huge tiger. “Say, old chap, did I ever tell you about the time I was attacked by a Bengal tiger?” de hunter asked.
“I dare say I’ve not heard that one,” de friend reply.
De hunter start fuh tell de story as to how de cat lead he into a mangrove swamp. De hunter tell he friend that after a few hours in de swamp he got a clear sight of de tiger. He say he raise he rifle just as de tiger leap from de shadows, teeth and claws bared.
‘Rrrraaaaaarrrrrr!!!!’ “I messed my pants.”
“Of course you had to mess your pants,” replied de hunter’s friend, “You were being attacked by a fierce tiger!”
“No. Right now when I just went, ‘Rrrraaaaaarrrrr!!!!!’”
Talk half and don’t lose sleep over de mangroves.

