BHMS Elite track club formed – Aiming to produced well rounded human beings

Kaieteur News – A month has passed since the Bladen Hall Multilateral School (BHMS) Elite track & field club was formed under the banner ‘Train hard, win easy’ with just a meagre 10 members.

To date, the BHMS Elite track and field club has a total of 35 members that have all been registered with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and according to the Team Manager Kirk Moses, who played an integral role in the formation of the club, BHMS is looking to develop well-rounded students.

Moses, who is also teacher at Bladen Hall, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, further divulged that his and the BHMS Elite Track & Field club’s vision is to, “Prepare rounded student-athletes and to give them the right guidance towards sports-scholarships pathways. However, our aim is not only for academic and sports success with our students but also to instill core values and morals that will help them to also be decent human beings.”

Head coach of the club, Robin Phillips has been coaching for over 20 years and has also been a part of the National football set up which shows his versatility and the Executive has placed their faith in him to deliver results. Coach Phillips will be responsible for nurturing and furthering the development of student-athletes the likes of Ezekiel Newton and Jaylon Choo (2019 National under-12 champion boy).

Currently, training for the BHMS track club is held at the vigilance community ground on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week but Team Manager Moses shared with Kaieteur Sport that sooner rather than later a 400m track will be laid on the Bladen Hall School ground which will circle a synthetic football pitch in a partnership with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Currently the club has athletes registered from under-10 to under-20 and Moses had identified the club’s short term goal as having as many athletes possible prepared to be part of the Carifta Games next year, since it is scheduled and confirmed to be hosted by Guyana at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara.

The King-Medas Pansy-Adonis foundation (KMPA) along with the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) late last month made donations of running shoes to help assist athletes from the club.