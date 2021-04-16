CXC adjusts CSEC exams after St. Vincent Volcano and surge in COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in a statement issued yesterday announced a few changes for its 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, in light of the recent volcanic activity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the increasing impact of COVID-19 in the region.

The release stated, ”The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is cognisant of the many challenges across the region at this time including the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on all areas of society, and all stakeholders operating within the education sector, coupled with the explosive volcanic activity on La Soufrière in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

It noted that some candidates across the region, based on their particular circumstances, may not be ready for the assessment this June/July so it has done several things to cater for them. This includes a reduction in the SBA requirements by as much as 50 per cent in some subjects.

“In addition, CXC will share the broad topics to be assessed on Paper 02 for CSEC and CAPE subjects with the Ministries of Education for distribution to all candidates on May 10, 2021 (five weeks before the start of the examinations), for subjects where such details are not already available in the syllabus. Candidates are however reminded that the entire syllabus is assessed on Paper 01,” the statement also noted.

Further to that, following extensive consultations with regional Ministries of Education, CXC has also implemented a facility for candidates to put off sitting the examinations and submitting SBAs, until January 2022 or May/June 2022. Also, SBA scores can be transferred for use in the next examination sitting, where the subject is offered.

Candidates are advised to indicate their intent to defer from the June/July 2021 examination cycle by May 1, 2021, and there will be no fee charged for the deferral of examinations, according to CXC.