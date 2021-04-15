Latest update April 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man jailed 10 years for killing lover’s partner

Apr 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Sterfon Barlow, who confessed to killing his lover’s reputed husband in 2016 after the man caught them in bed together, was yesterday sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

Jailed: Sterfon Barlow.

Barlow will however serve 10 years due to several deductions made from the sentence by Justice, Brassington Reynolds, who imposed the sentence.
Barlow was initially charged with his girlfriend, Alexis Turpin, for the 2016 murder of Sherwin Johnson, who was Turpin’s partner.
Barlow pleaded not guilty to the murder but later admitted to killing Johnson. He had previously faced a trial before Justice Reynolds. However, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict and Justice Reynolds had ordered a retrial of the case. While Barlow has been sentenced, his co-accused, Turpin, remains on remand awaiting a retrial.
According to the particulars of the case, Johnson and Turpin shared a relationship at Lodge, Georgetown. It was reported that Johnson arrived home on the day in question and found Turpin in bed with Barlow.

A heated argument ensued between the parties which escalated into a fight, during which the two accused dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with a metal object — allegedly a crow bar.

