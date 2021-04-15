Govt. pleased Exxon’s faulty compressor did not affect second Stabroek Block lift

Kaieteur News – Even though the gas compressor for the Liza Destiny vessel has malfunctioned for a fourth time, the PPP/C Government is pleased that the incident did not affect its second lift of one million barrels of sweet crude from the Stabroek Block.

Informing the media of his government’s position last night was Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat. In his statement, Bharrat said the administration was notified on April 11, last, that the Liza Destiny, which is operated by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), encountered a mechanical issue with the discharge silencer of the Flash Gas Compressor (FGC). He recalled that the FGC and its associated components were recently reinstalled on April 2 and were undergoing post installation tests. The Minister said the new bout of technical issues has resulted in the FGC being placed offline while adding that production and flaring volumes are being closely monitored.

He said, “The Ministry of Natural Resources is nonetheless pleased to note that this occurrence has not affected the Government of Guyana’s crude oil lift which was safely and successfully completed yesterday at the planned quantity and in keeping with the Crude Lifting Agreement and Lifting Schedule. This was the government’s second lift for 2021.”

Further to this, the Minister said that Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, along with its contractors, SBM Offshore and MAN Energy Solutions, are actively investigating the failure and assessing repair requirements.

He said too that the Government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency, has been receiving regular updates since this matter has arisen. Kaieteur News understands that the relevant authorities met with EEPGL yesterday to discuss EEPGL’s findings and plans for the expeditious resolution of this issue.

While the government is “highly disappointed” with the Operator’s inability to resolve this situation to date, Bharrat said the relevant agencies will continue to monitor the levels of daily crude oil output and flaring to best allow for an economically feasible level of production during this period.

He concluded that the government is examining the implications of the loss of output, and consequently, the loss of revenue, including measures that it may have to institute to protect national interest.