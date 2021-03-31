Guyana gat mo gas dan it need

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If de gas-to-shore pipeline estimated to cost US$800M, den wat de estimated total cost of de final project gan be? Dat will mek it more expensive dan de white elephant, which bin build in de Potaro and which was supposed to give we hydropower.

Dem boys wan know about de feasibility plan. Because dat is a lot ah money fuh pay back. It gan be de biggest investment in Guyana and when it buss – because anything a certain man touch does fail – is all ah we going down de drain.

De feasibility study gan help de country know where de money coming from fuh pay back fuh de project and most important of all, who gan be de investors. Dem boys praying dis is not another Marriott, Berbice River Bridge or Skeldon Sugar Factory or else we goose cook.

De feasibility study gan also tell we whether dem gat cheaper alternatives. Dem boys know dat solar power could bring down de cost of energy by de same 50 percent and cost far less and de government nah gat fuh put no gas pipeline pun de seabed and run it all de way to Wales. So de same US$800M wah we spending pun pipeline could end up paying fuh cheap solar power fuh we people. And dat is clean energy. Mo clean dan de natural gas.

Dem boys also know dat Guyana gat more gas dan it need. So dem boys wan a study fuh decide wah gan happen to de extra gas. But dat is something dem shortsighted people nah wan hear.

Talk half and remember easy lesson good fuh dunce.