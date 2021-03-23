GCA Noble House Seafoods 2nd Division cricket Gransult and Pierre star in latest encounter

Kaieteur News – Bel Air Rubis two Wicketkeeper Renai Gransult missed what would have been a well-deserved centaury by just three runs, but that feat was overshadowed an incisive spell of fast bowling Dion Pierre who captured a career best 13-wicket haul to lead Third Class to a crushing win in their GCA Noble House Seafoods two-day second Division cricket match on Sunday at the QC ground.

Third Class batted first on the impressive outfield on a track which was low and slow but led by 47 from Shameer Hussain, 38 from Donald Gouveia and 19 from Lenny Pramchan as Persaud had 3-6.

Bel Air Rubis two ended the opening day on 186-8 as Gransult’s onslaught was not really supported by anyone else although several batsmen got into double figures but none reached 20 as they only added seven runs to their overnight total.

Pierre was the main destroyer as he bagged 6-42 for Third Class who declared at 217-9, an hour after lunch as Troy Domingo made 66 and Gouveia again got into the thirties with 34 but failed to convert into something bigger.

Mahendra Jeenarine had 3-36, while Floyd Jones took 3-18 for Bel Air Rubis who fell for 92 as Pierre sliced through the opposition’s batting line-up like a knife cutting hot butter by grabbing 7-15.