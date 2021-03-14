Home-naught gone home!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear how dem send home Home-naught. Dem seh dem need a younger and more agile person fuh move around de country. But dem appoint another old man in Home-naught place. Dah nah mek sense!

De PPP bin criticize de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See fuh employing old men. But dem PPP doing de same. Dem employing dem own old men pun de wuk, and fuh do this dem gat to knock-off people. De Hap-New should ask de government fuh a list of all dem persons over 65 wah wukkin in de government.

De PPP bin seh how dem nah gan knock-off Home-naught. He gan get wan job in de Ministry fuh oversee some things. If dem seh how dem need a more proactive person, how dem want he oversee things? But dem call de man and tell he how dem try dem best fuh keep he pun de wuk but de orders come from above. Dem boys gan think is God pass de order. Might be a demi-god though!

Dem boys never know dat dem other Ministries now gat Director General. Dem bin know how de Ministry of de Foreign Affairs gat one. And dem boys bin hear about wan long ago at de National Service.

But it look like if Soulja Bai create a new position in the public service. Dat of Director General. Is how much Director General dem gat? And wah gan happen to dem Permanent Secretary if dem gat Director General?

De new man at NAR–WE bin seh how dem gat fuh use more science fuh improve de crops and livestock. But if de focus is on science, why send home Home-naught? Is nat he de top agricultural scientist in de country?

Talk half and nah wait fuh wan answer!