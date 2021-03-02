Latest update March 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Viscom supports Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup

Mar 02, 2021 Sports

Ms. Sheleena Juman (left) Public relations officer of Strathavon Sports Club receives Trophy from Ms. Lydia Samsudeen of Viscom.

Kaieteur News – Viscom has supported the Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March 7 at Strathavon Sports Club ground, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.
The entity presented one of the trophies to the organisers yesterday. The competition will be hosted by We Care Community Services in Association with Strathavon Culture and Sports Club.
Action will get underway at 09:00hrs with over $250,000 to be won in prizes. The competition is expected to feature some of the top teams in region four. Interested teams can contact Jermaine Persaud on 644-8172 or Gobindram Hemraj on 643-3319 for registration.

Similar Articles

Join us tonight – 99.1FM

Sports

Sanansie will bring business perspective to CWI Says he is confident but cautious

Sanansie will bring business perspective to CWI Says he is confident...

Mar 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, on Monday confirmed his nomination as a challenger to the incumbent Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt at the CWI...
Read More
Viscom supports Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup

Viscom supports Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup

Mar 02, 2021

New kid on block gets ‘rights’ for S/Lanka tour News-talk Radio to carry radio commentary from tomorrow

New kid on block gets ‘rights’ for S/Lanka...

Mar 02, 2021

Motorsport suspended following record breaking day

Motorsport suspended following record breaking

Mar 02, 2021

Hetmyer, Chase attain minimum fitness standard – Adams

Hetmyer, Chase attain minimum fitness standard...

Mar 02, 2021

Former national footballer Neil Humphrey dies suddenly

Former national footballer Neil Humphrey dies...

Mar 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]