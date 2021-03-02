Viscom supports Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – Viscom has supported the Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March 7 at Strathavon Sports Club ground, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The entity presented one of the trophies to the organisers yesterday. The competition will be hosted by We Care Community Services in Association with Strathavon Culture and Sports Club.

Action will get underway at 09:00hrs with over $250,000 to be won in prizes. The competition is expected to feature some of the top teams in region four. Interested teams can contact Jermaine Persaud on 644-8172 or Gobindram Hemraj on 643-3319 for registration.