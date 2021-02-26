Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

De vaccine alone can’t help we!

Feb 26, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys bin read how some ‘big one’ at de hospital bin allow one of s/he friends fuh come and get de vaccine wah was supposed to be fuh frontline workers. De thing cause a big disturbance and we hear dat de matter under investigation.
Dem boys wan know what is there to investigate? De facts done known. All dat is left is fuh see wat action gonna be taken.
When people jump line, dem does deprive somebody of de chance. And dat could some times lead to problems. Fuh de past two days alone, five more people died. Dis is so sad when yuh think dat we now nearing de end of de pandemic and still slackness tekking place all over de country and de Ali government don’t seem to want to enforce its own regulations.
Dem boys wan know how come so much people keeping party and going to dem creeks and not social distancing. Dem boys seeing hundreds of people every day walking down de road without mask and de COVICURB like it disappear. Dem boys seeing schoolchildren without mask.
Dat is why dem boys worried. Because dem calculate dat de vaccines not gonna lead to herd immunity. To do so, at least 80 percent of de population gat to be vaccinated. But more dan 20 percent of de population is dem children wah nah qualify fuh de vaccine. Dat is why dem boys seh we gat to enforce de rules because de vaccine alone can’t help we .
Talk half and ask Uncle Frank how de country getting herd immunity with de vaccine?

