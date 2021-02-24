Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCCI launches local oil and gas conference

Feb 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – With aims of supporting and building the local businesses to the energy sector, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), in partnership with ExxonMobil, launched its Guyana Energy Conference and Exhibition (GEC-X ’21).
During the launch on Monday, President of the GCCI, Nicolas Boyer, explained the conference’s purpose is aimed at fostering conversation in the energy sector of Guyana from discussions in the extraction of crude oil to the importation of heavy fuel oils and the country’s current usage of that to produce electricity. He added, “as well as the efficient distribution of the electricity so that reliable supply is not something, we dream of but is more something that we are accustomed to.”
During his presentation, Boyer reminded attendees of the unreliable energy supply in Guyana, and pointed to how this inefficiency has hindered Guyana’s development.
With this he explained, “Too long have Guyanese businesses been limited by the cost of energy, resulting from developmental and administrative challenges. Now with a catalyst such as upstream oil and gas, we can harness this new industry to create a ripple effect throughout our entire energy sector and possibly force a new wave of industrialization in our economy.”
Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharat, who delivered the feature address, supported Boyer’s point on the energy supply. He stated, “We have always had a problem in Guyana with the cost of power generation and I think that has been a great hindrance to our country’s development and our government would have recognized that and we need to address it and address it as early as possible.”
Minister Bharat had also added that the initiative from GCCI plays a partner in the government’s intention to diversify the energy mix. He said it is refreshing to have a conference that will be focusing on the energy mix as our government has been advocating. “Our President will be speaking a lot about our energy mix in Guyana and it is not only a conference that is confined to oil and gas as we have seen over the years,” he added.
The conference is set for September 28-29, 2021.
Caption of photo: Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharat, (at podium), giving his feature address to the Guyana Energy Conference and Exhibition launch

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

Feb 24, 2021

A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Read More
Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports Ground after Minister Ramson’s help

Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports...

Feb 24, 2021

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC overcome ECC Masters

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC...

Feb 24, 2021

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf Tournament set for March 10-13

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf...

Feb 24, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese...

Feb 23, 2021

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]