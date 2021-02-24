GCCI launches local oil and gas conference

Kaieteur News – With aims of supporting and building the local businesses to the energy sector, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), in partnership with ExxonMobil, launched its Guyana Energy Conference and Exhibition (GEC-X ’21).

During the launch on Monday, President of the GCCI, Nicolas Boyer, explained the conference’s purpose is aimed at fostering conversation in the energy sector of Guyana from discussions in the extraction of crude oil to the importation of heavy fuel oils and the country’s current usage of that to produce electricity. He added, “as well as the efficient distribution of the electricity so that reliable supply is not something, we dream of but is more something that we are accustomed to.”

During his presentation, Boyer reminded attendees of the unreliable energy supply in Guyana, and pointed to how this inefficiency has hindered Guyana’s development.

With this he explained, “Too long have Guyanese businesses been limited by the cost of energy, resulting from developmental and administrative challenges. Now with a catalyst such as upstream oil and gas, we can harness this new industry to create a ripple effect throughout our entire energy sector and possibly force a new wave of industrialization in our economy.”

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharat, who delivered the feature address, supported Boyer’s point on the energy supply. He stated, “We have always had a problem in Guyana with the cost of power generation and I think that has been a great hindrance to our country’s development and our government would have recognized that and we need to address it and address it as early as possible.”

Minister Bharat had also added that the initiative from GCCI plays a partner in the government’s intention to diversify the energy mix. He said it is refreshing to have a conference that will be focusing on the energy mix as our government has been advocating. “Our President will be speaking a lot about our energy mix in Guyana and it is not only a conference that is confined to oil and gas as we have seen over the years,” he added.

The conference is set for September 28-29, 2021.

Caption of photo: Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharat, (at podium), giving his feature address to the Guyana Energy Conference and Exhibition launch