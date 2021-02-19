Latest update February 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Court case buss up dem police bag!

Feb 19, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some things emerged from a recent traffic case dat open dem boys eyes. One of de things was dat dem speed gun does supposed to be calibrated every six months. And if it nah calibrated, den dem lawyers can call into question whether any reading from de gun is accurate.
Dem boys also seh dat it is important fuh know dat de speed gun gat to be held at certain angle. Nuff of dem traffic cops does be hiding behind lantern post and tree and around turn and pointing gun at motorists. Well dem boys now learn dat dem gun can give false reading if it point at a certain angle. Dem boys hear how de manual seh dat de gun gat fuh be 180 degrees to de vehicle, which mean de police gat fuh be standing in a straight line and in front of de vehicle.
Dem boys talking these things because dem seeing police with speed guns pun de road. And people getting ticket and charge. So dem people must know dem rights. De police must show dem de certificate of recalibration and dem muss stop hiding behind tree and around turn. Dat is called entrapment.
So when dem stop yuh and tell yuh how yuh speeding, yuh must look and see where dey been when dem point de speed gun at yuh vehicle. And yuh must ask dem when last de gun calibrate. If dem refuse to tell den yuh gan see dem in court. And when dem lose de case, yuh must report dem to de Complaints Authority fuh unprofessional conduct.
Talk half and know yuh rights pun de road!

