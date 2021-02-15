Lindore, Tilku, Hardaiow guide Everest Masters to comprehensive win over Rubis Masters

Randy Lindore picked up three wickets for six runs off five overs, while Ariel Tilku and Sahadeo Hardaiow made 42 and 40 respectively as Everest Masters defeated Rubis Masters by 81 runs when the teams collided in a 25-over fixture on Saturday last the Everest Cricket Club.

Everest CC Masters skipper Rajesh Singh called correctly at the toss and opted to bat. After losing their first wicket with the score on 21, Hardaiow and Basil Persaud added 57 for the second wicket before Persaud was dismissed for 34 with three fours. Hardaiow timed the ball well and struck two fours and a similar number of sixes in his innings, while Uvendra Balgobin and Ishwar Singh scored 18 and 11 respectively.

Tilku and Ronald Jai Singh propped up the total with a sixth wicket stand of 52. Tilku slammed one four and three sixes, while Jai Singh made 12 not out as Everest CC Masters managed 172-5.

Everest Masters were tidy in the field as they complimented their bowlers well to restrict Rubis Masters for 91-5. Lindore was backed up by Jai Singh with 2-29 from three overs. Nadir Baksh made 19.