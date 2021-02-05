Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM

Taiwan come bearing gifts

Kaieteur News – It looks like Guyana foreign policy mekkin in de US Embassy. Is dem skin-up de story how Guyana enter agreement with Taiwan to open investment office in Guyana.
Somebody had to be behind dis deal. And dat person should be fired immediately because is a major embarrassment fuh de country fuh it to gat any agreement with Taiwan.
Is not only China does come bearing gifts. De Taiwanese does also come bearing gifts. Dem boys wan know wat mek dem decide fuh sign agreement with Taiwan.
Dem boys wan know just what going on at Takuba Lodge. De place in total confusion. But is suh when yuh gat too many cooks stirring de broth.
Dem boys seh de government back peddle quick though. All it tek is wan statement from China and dem ketch sense quick.
But dem boys feel dat some body bin sucking up to de Americans. And dem boys wan know is who because dat person look like dem gat more loyalty to Uncle Sam dan even de US embassy in Guyana.
If was not fuh de Chinese dem would not have de Convention Center. Dem also financing de airport project. Dem build de Marriott Hotel and dem look like dem bin willing to build de bridge over de river, de road to Brazil and even a new Presidential palace.
So why would anyone want to go and sign agreement with Taiwan. Unless Taiwan also come bearing gifts.
Tak half and wait fuh de full story fuh buss out!

