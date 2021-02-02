Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Carpenter arrested after stabbing friend with scissors

Feb 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old carpenter, Fernando Fitzpatrick, of Barabina Hill, North West District is now in police custody after he allegedly stabbed his drinking buddy with a pair of scissors last Sunday afternoon.
Nursing a stab wound and currently hospitalised is Myial Benjamin, 27, a gold miner of the same village.
The incident, according to the police, occurred around 16:30hrs at Barabina Hill.
Kaieteur News understands that both men are well known to each other and were at the time consuming alcohol when an argument erupted between them, which turned violent. While details surrounding the argument remain sketchy, it was reported that Fernando armed himself with a pair of scissors and stabbed Benjamin once to the left side rib.
Benjamin was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who then admitted him. His condition is listed as stable.
Fernando, who escaped after the incident, was later apprehended by police and taken into custody at the Mabaruma Police Station. An investigation into the matter has since been launched.

