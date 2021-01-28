Man arrested after killing sleeping vagrant with brick

Latest update January 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed a sleeping vagrant yesterday in the vicinity of Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown.
The man, who has been identified as a 27-year-old of Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, was reportedly spotted around 03:30hrs bludgeoning the vagrant, known as ‘Curl up Toe’, with a brick.
According to police, a security guard, who was guarding one of the nearby buildings, told them that ‘Curl up Toe’ was sleeping on the road way when the suspect approached.
Investigators reported that the suspect then picked up a “brick” and hit the vagrant repeatedly to his head before running away.
The police were alerted and ranks arrived at the scene where they saw ‘Curl up Toe’ lying motionless.
Detectives noticed that he was bleeding from injuries to his head. He was further examined by paramedics who pronounced him dead.
His body was then removed and taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.
Acting on information, ranks later picked up the suspect at a Charlotte Street, Georgetown location.
