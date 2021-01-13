Police Constable granted bail on forgery charges

Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:54 AM
Jan 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police Constable, Omali Lloyd, was yesterday charged and granted bail on forgery charges after he appeared at the Linden Magistrate Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.
Lloyd, who was represented by Attorney at law, Gordon Gilhuys, was slapped with three counts of uttering forged documents committed on Public Justice.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 each on the two matters and self-bail on the other, with condition for him to lodge his passport. He also has to report to the Wismar Police Station on the last Friday of every month. The matter was adjourned to January 22.
