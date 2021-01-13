Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police Constable granted bail on forgery charges

Jan 13, 2021 News

Charged: Omali Lloyd.

Kaieteur News – Police Constable, Omali Lloyd, was yesterday charged and granted bail on forgery charges after he appeared at the Linden Magistrate Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.
Lloyd, who was represented by Attorney at law, Gordon Gilhuys, was slapped with three counts of uttering forged documents committed on Public Justice.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 each on the two matters and self-bail on the other, with condition for him to lodge his passport. He also has to report to the Wismar Police Station on the last Friday of every month. The matter was adjourned to January 22.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Providence Stadium Pitch in almost perfect condition – Minister Ramson

Providence Stadium Pitch in almost perfect condition – Minister...

Jan 13, 2021

“Let’s be clear, the Guyana National Stadium is not owned by anyone, it’s owned by the people of the country.” By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Stating that it was a consorted attempt...
Read More
First Class Auto lends support to Endurance C/Ship

First Class Auto lends support to Endurance

Jan 13, 2021

Umpire Basil Morgan gets Montserrat’s 2nd highest honour

Umpire Basil Morgan gets Montserrat’s 2nd...

Jan 13, 2021

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family sport

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family...

Jan 12, 2021

Support from former players continues for Berbice Cricket as Chattergoon and Gordon comes on board

Support from former players continues for Berbice...

Jan 12, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Golden Jaguars’ undergo Fitness Tests ahead of return to full scale training

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jan 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Honesty is the best policy

    Kaieteur News – If the APNU+AFC is serious about assessing, truthfully and honestly, its loss in the 2020 elections,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]