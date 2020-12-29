Drunken salesman responsible for LBI accident

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old salesman, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been identified as the driver responsible for the accident at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Boxing Day.

The driver, Seandell Shannon, of Hope Estate, ECD, according to reports, caused the accident to occur at around 21:51hrs at the Choke Rubis Gas Station.

Based on information received, motor car PSS 3512 driven by Shannon was proceeding east at a fast rate along the southern lane on the northern carriageway of the public road. The car reportedly lost control and veered off the left side of the road and collided with the right side of motorcar PGG 7332 owned by Chanol Shivrattan which was parked on the northern parapet of the road. The motorcar then hit a 40-year-old man (name and address unknown) who was sitting on the same parapet. The man reportedly toppled as a result.

Reports are that both vehicles were damaged and the man was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation where he was seen and examined by a doctor. He was admitted for observation where his condition is listed as stable. Speaking with this publication, an eyewitness related that the man on the pave was seen eating his food when the car came crashing into him. The source disclosed that a male was seen driving the car with a female occupant seated in its front passenger seat.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and a reading of .98 percent was recorded which exceeds the legal limit. The driver is currently in police custody assisting with an investigation.