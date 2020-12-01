Son admits to robbery but denies killing mom

Kaieteur News – He was remanded yesterday for brutally murdering his own mother during the furtherance of a robbery.

Prior to his court appearance, Devon Anderson, 32, reportedly admitted to the robbery but denied killing his mother, Jenifer Anderson, 62.

Devon implicated other suspects in the crime, after he told police that he did not act alone. As investigations continue, he appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the offence, via Skype by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is expected to make his next court appearance on January 14, 2021.

The crime he is accused of committing sent shockwaves throughout the entire Good Intent community.

His mother’s body, according to family members, was found on November 26, a little after midday. She was hidden under a pile of clothes, stuffed between her bed and wardrobe inside her two-storey home at Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

A post mortem later revealed that she was stabbed nine times. Her cause of death was given as multiple stab wounds compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

Family members had also found a bloodied screwdriver suspected to be a murder weapon lying on her bed.

Jenifer’s five-year-old granddaughter who lived with her was stabbed multiple times, too, and still remains hospitalized at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Hours before, her grandmother’s body was discovered, she turned-up at the house of a relative deeply traumatized and in a bloody state.

She was taken by that individual to her uncle’s home. The uncle, Mark Anderson, recalled the little girl told him, “Uncle Devon choke meh” and “he choke Granny and beat she up and took her to hospital.”

He rushed her to the hospital where doctors admitted the little girl immediately and labeled her survival a miracle.

Police began a manhunt for Devon, the murder accused, and captured him in Georgetown later that evening, reportedly at a city hotel.

Grilled by detectives, the suspect reportedly said that he did not act alone. He revealed that it was a robbery but he denied killing his mom.

Family members had told Kaieteur News, that while cleaning Jenifer’s home, they discovered that her jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash were missing.

This newspaper learnt that several persons were picked up by police with some of the woman’s belongings, but stated that Devon gave it to them.