Premier hockey tournaments cancelled

Kaieteur News – Hockey will resume locally until 2021 after the head of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Philip Fernandes, confirmed to both News Room Sport and Kaieteur Sport that the final event on the 2021 calendar; the Diamond International Hockey Festival, has been cancelled.

In August, Fernandes had noted his optimism of hosting the year-end tournament (Diamond festival) and although the National Covid-19 Task Force and Ministry of Health have made provisions for the resumption of sport (pending their approval), the decision was still made to cancel the 16th edition of the tournament that is sponsored by DDL, Ansa McAl and ExxonMobil.

This decision was made due mainly to travel restrictions and measures that would have to be put in place for the hosting of sport events in Guyana.

Another major factor for the GHB include the fact that Guyana’s main indoor facility, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) that is located on Homestretch Avenue, had been converted into a quarantine facility to treat persons that were infected with the Covid-19 disease so the complex was not readily available.

Last year’s 15th edition of the DMW festival saw clubs from the twin-island republic of T&T sweeping all three (male, female and veteran) divisions after a fruitless 2018 campaign, and they will have an extra year of bragging rights. Queen’s Park won the Men’s Division on penalties after a 3-3 draw with Hikers; George United edged local side GBTI GCC Tigers 5-4 in the ExxonMobil Ladies final; and Queen’s Park prevailed 11-8 against Vintage GCC in a high-scoring Lucozade Veterans final.

The cancellation of the Diamond International Festival follows that of the GTT National Indoor Championships.

In an invited comment, Fernandes revealed that although an official calendar of events has not been released by the GHB, the national senior men’s and women’s team will resume training in early 2021. (Calvin Chapman)