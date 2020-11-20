Latest update November 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Women Miners Org. engages the Labour Ministry on critical mining issues

Nov 20, 2020 News

Urica Primus, President of GWMO.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Women Miners Organization (GWMO) and the Guyana Mining Syndicate on Wednesday met with the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, to discuss critical issues affecting workers and ways in which these can be resolved.
The meeting according to the Ministry’s release, focused on two main issues, namely: Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Health concerns.
One of the key challenges outlined at the engagement, was the accessibility for miners with regards to making reports to the Ministry on matters like mining violations and crimes committed in the mining areas. This is according to the President of GWMO, Urica Primus, during a telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday. She added that the organization proposed the integration of a GWMO mobile app for the reporting of these matters, which the Ministry accepted.
Primus further mentioned that the Ministry and GWMO have agreed “to work on the development and integration for virtual training on workers’ rights as well as to observe awareness of companies on guidelines and laws that ought to be followed in an effort to maintain not only a healthy working environment but keeping safety guidelines in mind.”
Concerns were also expressed about the failure of many employers to meet their financial obligations to their employees; Primus explained that the proposed measures have to be discussed with the relevant stakeholders to ensure practicality prior to integration.
GWMO called upon the Ministry for increased technical support for the development of guidelines as it relates to mining in the rainy season.
It was therefore agreed, that a Memorandum of Understanding should be developed between the parties and the modalities of this agreement would be addressed in the coming week.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee hold F/Ball tourney

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee hold F/Ball tourney

Nov 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold five-a-side small Goal Veterans Football Competition on Sunday at the Buxton ground from 7: AM. At stake are trophies and Medals in...
Read More
South American 10k set for November 29th, Thomas favourite for race

South American 10k set for November 29th, Thomas...

Nov 20, 2020

No spectators for sporting events – bars not allowed

No spectators for sporting events – bars...

Nov 20, 2020

Gokarn Ramdhani appointed Head Coach at Olds College Badminton Team in Canada

Gokarn Ramdhani appointed Head Coach at Olds...

Nov 20, 2020

Ex-Windies pacer Franklyn Rose wants aggressive bowling in N/Z

Ex-Windies pacer Franklyn Rose wants aggressive...

Nov 20, 2020

Dominoes action set for Meadowbrook Gardens this weekend

Dominoes action set for Meadowbrook Gardens this...

Nov 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]