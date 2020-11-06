People hiding behind face mask

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – As at yesterday, Trump was becoming desperate. He became so despairing dat he turned to Pumpeo and told him, “If you can’t get Mingo and Lolo-field here in time, at least get de bed sheet!”

De White House is slipping from Trump’s grasp. According to dem boys, Trump cannot go back into de White House because it is For-Biden.

One of dem workers from Kaieteur News leff fuh go home yesterday morning. He carried a friend with he from de workplace. As he approached his house he noticed a pile of things in front of de place which he renting. He turned to his friend and said, “Eh! Like de landlord helping me clean up.”

By de time he reached de house, his friend turned to him and said, ”De landlord is not helping you clean up. He is cleaning you out. Is put out yuh get put out!”

Is den dem boys find out dat de worker did not pay rent since March. He keep telling de landlord how because of de coronavirus he nah wukkin.’ But when de landlord called de boss man of de Waterfall paper and was informed dat de man wukkin’ all de time, is den de landlord realize dat he getting con.

Some people using de pandemic fuh con even dem friend. Dem borrowing money and nah paying back. Some of dem so presumptuous, dat dem wearing face mask and going and stand up in front of de persons who dem borrow from. And de person nah recognize dem.

One man, however, was not so lucky. He put on he face mask and went and stand up in front of the man who he borrow money from and nah pay back. De man recognize he and demanded repayment.

De man who borrow de money was so surprised, dat he ask de man how he recognize him. To which de man answer, “Yuh foot mo bow dan Jagdeo.”

Talk half and remember when yuh gat bow foot, nah try fuh hide behind face mask!