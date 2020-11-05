President Ali threatens visa sanctions on Donald Trump

Dem Boys Seh…

Breaking News: Insiders close to President Irfaan Ali have indicated that the Guyanese President has threatened travel sanctions on United States President Donald Trump. Sources tell this newspaper that President Ali is concerned about Trump’s actions which he feels can undermine democracy in the world’s foremost democracy.

President Ali is alleging that Trump, who is threatening legal action, and is alleging fraud in the American elections and is calling for an end to the counting of votes, is being advised by Lil Joe, Rum-Jattan, Soulja Bai and Na-Ga-Nothing-To-Do.

Insiders also indicate that just as how Trump had asked Pompeo to read the riot act to Soulja Bai, President Ali has delegated his Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, to instruct Trump to step aside and allow Biden to assume the Presidency.

Trump, however, appears unwilling to do so. He has asked his principal aide to get Lolo-Field and Mingo to America immediately to ensure a victory for him. The threatened Court action may be just an attempt by Trump to buy time so that Lolo-Field and Mingo can work their magic for him.

Meantime, Trump exploded when he was told that Lolo-field and Mingo have not yet arrived in the United States. An impatient Trump demanded to know what was taking them so long. He was duly informed that they do not have a valid US visa, and that he, Trump was responsible for this.

Sources indicate to Kaieteur News that a desperate Trump ordered his personal pilot to get Air Force One ready since he was flying personally to Guyana to pick-up Lolo-Field and Mingo. However, that plan now has to be shelved since Pompeo advised President Trump that President Ali had just pulled his visa to Guyana.

In response, Trump is reported to have muttered, “Irfaan do me that? Get Jagdeo!”

Talk half and say “Long live democracy!”