The world has never before seen such political jokes

The deadly nature of the rigging of the 2020 election was so frightening, scary and diabolical that no Guyanese and foreigner that crusaded against it had the stamina to laugh at the comical dimensions that began on Thursday, March 6 and ended on July 31 when it was all over.

I put March 6 as the beginning of the circus and not March 4 when Clairmont Mingo began the rigging process. There was nothing funny, laughable and comical with what Mingo was doing on March 4. He was inventing fictitious numbers to dissolve the scientific results of the 2020 election.

It was two days later on Friday evening at GECOM head office in Kingston that Guyana’s election of 2020 became a huge circus. Let’s document the show and come to the latest asininities of WPA office manager, Desmond Trotman, and Joe Harmon. Readers must always remember that Trotman wrote a long missive in the newspapers during the election rigging articulating the theory that his actions as a GECOM commissioner during the rigging ordeal would find support by Walter Rodney if he was alive and among all those who today still belong to the WPA.

He named iconic Guyanese Moses Bhagwan and admired WPA scholar, Dr. Nigel Westmaas. I wrote to both gentlemen asking them to respond to Trotman’s sick polemic but they have politely declined. One wonders if both men can ever show their faces again to this nation. More on the death of the legacy of Bhagwan later.

On the night of Friday, March 6, Mingo secured a half-dead projector, got a dirty bed sheet and a piece of card board and displayed the fictional votes for Region Four only this time he did it as a film show. For the reason why he did it as a film show, see my column of Friday, April 10, 2020, “Libel case; Mango being crossed examined by Datadin.”

From March 6, the three PNC commissioners and the PNC, the AFC and its surrogates like Dr. David Hinds, Lincoln Lewis, and the PNC fanatics in the diaspora became literally circus personalities.

There is just one intervening factor before Mingo’s bed sheet drama of March 6. Because of the foolishness of this pantomime, one can actually date the election circus from March 5.

This was the date that Cathy Hughes and the man the satirical column, Dem Boys She, refers to as Rumjattan, held a press conference at the PNC election command Centre at Lamaha and Camp Streets, Georgetown and announced a Russian team was in Guyana to rig the elections for the PPP using pens and erasers. For a description of this asininity see my column of Monday, April 6, 2020, “The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!”

From March 5 and March 6, the jokes were rib tickling but we chose not to laugh because Guyana’s future was melting away before our very eyes in the downpour of lava that was coming from three epicenters of the volcano – GECOM, the PNC election command Centre and the AFC head office on the Railway Embankment, a five minute-drive from where I live.

So let’s do a quick documentation before we laugh at Trotman who thinks he is the reincarnation of Walter Rodney (God forbid!) and Lil Joe AKA Joe Shanlin AKA Joe Harmonica who stole the leadership of the PNC from Volda Lawrence. The PNC hired an American PR company which submitted a document that argued the election was free and fair while back in Guyana, the PNC, in the same breath, said the election was filled with frauds. The American firm listed David Granger as an American citizen. Granger told Guyanese he didn’t know Joe Shanlin hired the firm.

Lil Joe told the world that the votes of the security forces were not stamped and therefore did not count. Mr. Harmonica could not know that since those ballots were mixed with the rest of the country’s votes. Foreign Guyanese who could not vote did in fact vote according to the PNC and AFC. They supplied names but the joke was rib-tickling because those names turned up in person; they were in Guyana.

Let’s end with Trotman. He wants Neil Boston to represent GECOM in the election petition, the same Boston that argued several court cases during the five-month ordeal that if he had won, the PPP would not have been declared the winner and the PNC and AFC would have been in office today. Joe Shanlin wants Mingo, Roxanne Myers and Lowenfield to administer local government election next year. Isn’t that funny? They may be in jail by that time.

