Dem gat luck and bad luck

Latest update October 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh…
In de midst of a pandemic, thousands of people turn up at de National Stadium for a propaganda event organized by the government. Dem wan show people how dem sharing out title fuh house lots. It’s all supposed to be window-dressing.
Dem bin hoping for a trickle of persons. It turned out to be a downpour. People pack like sardines outside waiting fuh see if Mother Luck gan shine pon dem and dem gan get through with some land.
Dem boys would not be surprised if more than half of dem wah turn up already own property. A lot of persons deh pon a hustle and deh gat plenty people who trying fuh hustle land in the country. Some people believe in tracing luck. Dem bin hoping dat de Ministry of Housing would have surprised dem with a house lot.
All this mek dem boys remember a story about a Trinidadian and Bajan and a Guyanese. All three of dem apply fuh jobs at an office.
The manager hires all three and tells the Trinidadian, “Ok, you take care of the inventory”. He tells the Bajan guy, “You take care of accounting” and tells the Guyanese guy, “You take care of supplies.”
The manager comes back after an hour and sees the Trinidadian and Bajan working, but he can’t find the Guyanese anywhere. So all of them start looking for him.
After hours of searching, they still can’t find him so they give up and turn to go home for the evening when suddenly, the Guyanese guy jumps out of nowhere and screams “SUPPLIES!!!!
Talk half and hope dat when yuh trace luck is nat bad luck.
