Advocate meaningfully in call for justice for WCB teens – group urges

Kaieteur News – Advocates Guyana Inc. is calling on all Guyanese to advocate meaningfully within the boundaries of the law to produce a society which respects and encourages people of all races to live in harmony and peace. This, the group said, must be embraced even during the call for justice for the three teenage boys who were brutally killed last month.

The group has joined in the condemnation of the murders of Isaiah Henry, 16; Joel Henry, 19, and Haresh Singh, 17 at West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

A month has passed since the butchered bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry were found dumped in clumps of bushes next to a coconut Estate in the Cotton Tree Backdam.

Their tragic deaths gained nationwide attention which led to intense protest action demanding justice and eventually escalated into violence in several Berbice villages.

Singh was found brutalized in the Number Two Backdam, days after the ‘Henry boys’ butchered bodies were discovered. Singh is the grandson of one of the suspects’ who were in custody in relation to the death of the Henry boys.

In a statement, the advocacy body said it was saddened and hurt by the horrific acts.

“It is our prayer that the love of God will consume and comfort their families at this time. We mourn with them. We join our voices in the call for justice which must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. We also recognize the old adage that justice delayed is justice denied and call for timely investigation and prosecution of these matters,” the statement noted.

Advocates Guyana Inc. is a nationwide fellowship that serves the legal profession by deepening and strengthening the spiritual lives of its members.

The committee encourages and facilitates among believers in the vocation of law, the integration of a Biblical faith with legal, moral, social and political issues. They also inform the Christian community about legal issues affecting them.

While the investigation into the murder of the three teens continues, persons claiming to be relatives of the Henry boys and other residents of Number Five Village, on last Sunday, began to block the Number Five Village Bridge with old tyres and debris and lit same.

The Advocates Guyana Inc. also condemned all acts of violence and other criminal acts by persons who sought, or are seeking, to hijack the protest action of the residents of West Coast Berbice in their call for justice.

“We have a duty to act lawfully and hold each other accountable in love. We must show mercy, patience, compassion, and kindness to our fellow citizens and support the investigations of the Police and Joint Forces,” it stated.

The body posited that as a nation, “we cannot continue to turn a blind eye to prejudice, hate, racism, violence, and other unjust acts which pose a threat to the lives and well-being of others as well as the proper functioning of our society.”

Even as it appealed for the country’s motto of ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ become a reality, the group called for “meaningful social dialogue among all stakeholders, including political leaders and representative organizations, leading to a semblance of truth, fairness, social justice, equal treatment, reconciliation, and togetherness for the future of Guyana.”

Currently, an Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology (Equipo Argentino de Antropologia Forensica-EAAF) is being engaged to lend assistance into the investigation of the murdered teens.