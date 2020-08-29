Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung in direction of Kemo Paul

Action continues today…

CPL – Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Asif Ali has been found guilty of breaching the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Code of Conduct. During the Tallawahs’ match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on 25th August at Queen’s Park Oval, Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings.

Ali was charged with being in breach of section 2.18 of the Code of Conduct, acting contrary to the spirit of the game. Ali admitted the offence and has been fined 20% of his match fee.

The action in the tournament continues today and tomorrow with another four schedule games at the Queen’s Park Oval. While today’s opening encounter will see the Trinbago Knight Riders looking to maintain their stranglehold at the top of the standings.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be in action tomorrow and will hope to stop their miserable run of defeats against the Patriots in the evening encounter.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Barbados Tridents V Trinbago Knight Riders Queen’s Park Oval 10:00am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots V Jamaica Tallawahs Queen’s Park Oval 02:15pm

Sunday

Barbados Tridents V St Lucia Zouks Queen’s Park Oval 10:00am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots V Guyana Amazon Warriors Queen’s Park Oval 02:15 pm

Points Table 2020

Position Team PLD Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR

1. Trinbago Knight Riders 5 5 0 0 0 10 0.768

2. St Lucia Zouks 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.590

3. Barbados Tridents 5 2 3 0 0 4 0.091

4. Guyana Amazon Warriors 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.085

5. Jamaica Tallawahs 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.361

6. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.818