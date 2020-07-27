Update: CCJ says urgent matters will be heard

Despite proceeding on its two-month vacation, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has disclosed that matters considered urgent will be heard by the court.

Previously, Kaieteur News had reported that the CCJ is expected to proceed on their second vacation period for the year, commencing on August 3 and ending on October 2, 2020.

This vacation is set to begin four days after Guyana’s Court of Appeal (CoA) is expected to render a ruling in matters pertaining to the elections.