Security guard loses home to fire

A 27-year-old security guard is now without a place to live after a fire gutted his home at Riverstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two yesterday.

The fire occurred sometime between 06:30 hrs and 08:00 hrs.

The security guard, identified as Kumar Mohamed, had left for work early that morning. He later received a phone call from his uncle informing him that his house was on fire.

Mohamed said that he rushed to the scene and saw his flat, wooden house engulfed in flames.

“I couldn’t save anything because de fire de done spread… I mean is hard but everything just went down and right now the estimated damage is about one million cause I had meh fridge, laptop, gas stove and so,” said Kumar.

A neighbour who spoke to this publication said that residents attempted to save the man’s home, but were futile in their attempts.

“I went upstairs and mommy tell me that it look like Kumar house burning down. When I come downstairs, I see the black smoke shooting through the house. Some neighbours tried to throw some water on the fire in order to control it but it was pointless because the fire spread too quickly.”

The fire department later arrived on the scene and extinguished the blaze. Fire officials said that they cannot rule out the possibility that the fire was electrical in origin, but investigations are ongoing.