I cannot concede until a declaration is made – Granger

President David Granger this morning said that he cannot concede defeat, nor can he claim victory, until the Chairman of GECOM, Justice Claudette Singh makes an official declaration.

His comments were made at the Baridi Benab, State House, during the handing over of instruments to the new Army Chief of Staff, Colonel Godfrey Bess.

Granger said that he does not know what the Elections Commission will declare; that Guyana has been subject to various reports and that the only authentic report will come from the Chairman.

The recount has shown that the PPP/C has won the elections with 233,336 valid votes over the coalition’s 217,920. However, the coalition is now actively in support of efforts by Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield to remove 115,844 valid votes, a move that would hand it the victory.

Granger said this morning that all should be patient and wait on the Chairman. “When she is ready will make a declaration and I have said before, I will abide by that declaration.”