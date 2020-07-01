I cannot concede until a declaration is made – Granger

Latest update July 1st, 2020 2:06 PM
President David Granger this morning said that he cannot concede defeat, nor can he claim victory, until the Chairman of GECOM, Justice Claudette Singh makes an official declaration.
His comments were made at the Baridi Benab, State House, during the handing over of instruments to the new Army Chief of Staff, Colonel Godfrey Bess.
Granger said that he does not know what the Elections Commission will declare; that Guyana has been subject to various reports and that the only authentic report will come from the Chairman.
The recount has shown that the PPP/C has won the elections with 233,336 valid votes over the coalition’s 217,920. However, the coalition is now actively in support of efforts by Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield to remove 115,844 valid votes, a move that would hand it the victory.
Granger said this morning that all should be patient and wait on the Chairman. “When she is ready will make a declaration and I have said before, I will abide by that declaration.”
Jul 01, 2020Past and present members of the West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club (WMMZCC) of the West Coast Demerara is saddened at the passing of their former club Captain James Chandler, who passed away on Sunday...
Jul 01, 2020
Jul 01, 2020
Jul 01, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
One of the persons with extensive involvement in trying to shape the election outcome for the eternal rule of the PNC is... more
It will be a fatal mistake if the authorities go ahead and reopen Guyana’s airspace to international traffic at this time.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]