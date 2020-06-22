Subryanville resident wearied at City Council’s slow move to address concerns

A pensioner and his wife are tired at the slow movement by the Georgetown City Council to address their concerns. Percy Casey a mechanic and his wife Joycelyn Casey of 15 Earls Avenue Subryanville, Georgetown have been involved in an ongoing dispute for five years with their neighbour, Gregory Erskine a former city engineer.

The couple has accused their Erskine of causing damage to their property, and the environment of the Earl’s Avenue neighbourhood.

Among their complaints they allege is that Erskine dismantled a wooden bridge belonging to the couple and fell some trees without permission, clogging a main drain as a result. This clogged drain, they said, leads to flooding in the community when it rains.

The couple also accused the former city engineer of bullying his way onto their property by parking old vehicles and dumping garbage on their lawn.

Mr. and Mrs. Percy claimed that they had filed complaints with previous town councils throughout the years but got no response. Driven by frustration, the pensioners decided to write a letter to the Minister of Communities in 2018 listing their concerns. One year passed and the couple still did not receive a response. In March of 2019, they wrote the current Mayor Ubraj Narine for an immediate intervention in the matter. Three months has passed and there is still no response from the city council.

Kaieteur News had made contact with Erskine in relation to accusations made by the pensioners. The former city engineer said that he has done nothing wrong and feels that he is the one being victimized by his neighbours. Erskine also said that he too would welcome an intervention from the city council to end the five-year-long feud.

The Mayor was then contacted to ascertain whether or not the council would investigate the couple’s allegations. Narine had granted all assurance that the pensioners concerns would addressed. He told Kaieteur News that he had personally visited Earl’s Avenue to assess the situation.

“Indeed there has been some amount of damage done to the environment and the drain which must be addressed,” said the Mayor.

He told this newspaper about three weeks ago that a file was handed over to the city engineer, Colvern Venture for investigation. Venture later confirmed that the investigation was completed and recommendations were forwarded to the town clerk.

However, efforts made to contact the Town Clerk proved futile.

An official of the town council revealed that the process has been dragged on because of unforeseen circumstances. One such circumstance is the ongoing General and Regional Elections. The official detailed that Percy’s matter is not the only matter that was placed on hold and granted all assurance that as soon as things get back to normal the couple will be granted a response.