The Will of the People must be Respected

Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
CARICOM spoke in the clearest language yesterday, Monday, June 15, 2020.
It said that the results of the recount reflect the will of the people.
That will must now be made to stand by a smooth transition of power as is the norm in democracies.
The reports of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth, the European Union (EU), the other foreign and local observers and the local independent media are unanimous in their pronouncements about the results.
It has been more than 3 months since the elections. Now that the last of the observers, the Caribbean Community, has delivered its findings, it is time for the nation to move forward.
The will of the Guyanese people, must be honored without further equivocation.
Jun 16, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Five-time champions Guyana Jaguars have selected wicket-keeper batsman Tevin Imlach and Jamaican Ramaal Lewis in their 15-member squad following the Cricket West Indies (CWI)...
Jun 16, 2020
Jun 16, 2020
Jun 16, 2020
Jun 15, 2020
Jun 15, 2020
All the people in the world who followed the election saga in Guyana, except those who belonged to the PNC and AFC and those... more
The COVID-19 coronavirus is still out there. A spike in local cases can occur at any time unless the population is extremely... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]