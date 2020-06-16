Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Will of the People must be Respected

Jun 16, 2020

CARICOM spoke in the clearest language yesterday, Monday, June 15, 2020.
It said that the results of the recount reflect the will of the people.
That will must now be made to stand by a smooth transition of power as is the norm in democracies.
The reports of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth, the European Union (EU), the other foreign and local observers and the local independent media are unanimous in their pronouncements about the results.
It has been more than 3 months since the elections. Now that the last of the observers, the Caribbean Community, has delivered its findings, it is time for the nation to move forward.
The will of the Guyanese people, must be honored without further equivocation.

