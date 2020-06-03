Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 153

Latest update June 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
— 14 tests conducted in last 24 hours
As of June 2, 2020, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at 153.
The Ministry of Public Health is also reporting that there are no new COVID-19 related deaths. This is according to the Department of Public Information, which revealed that of the 153 cases, Guyana has recorded 12 deaths and 70 recoveries.
Fourteen more tests were conducted within the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests done to 1,672 with the number of negative cases being 1,519.
There are currently 71 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; two patients remain in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC and 25 persons in institutional quarantine.
Citizens are asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a facemask if they have to go out.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported that as of June 2, 2020, globally, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,194,533 with 376,320 deaths. In the Regions of the Americas, positive cases number 2,905,432 with deaths climbing to 163,248.
Jun 03, 2020By Franklin Wilson Just over a year ago, the weekend of May 4th & 5th, 2019 to be exact, the powerlifting duo of Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Ms. Junica Pluck left these shores to compete at the...
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 02, 2020
Jun 02, 2020
In March 2016, I got into a big newspaper clash with Henry Jeffrey over a statement he made. I thought it was extremely... more
It is unethical, unprincipled and unprofessional for any municipal official – whether elected or appointed – to be... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]