Confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 153

— 14 tests conducted in last 24 hours

As of June 2, 2020, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at 153.
The Ministry of Public Health is also reporting that there are no new COVID-19 related deaths. This is according to the Department of Public Information, which revealed that of the 153 cases, Guyana has recorded 12 deaths and 70 recoveries.
Fourteen more tests were conducted within the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests done to 1,672 with the number of negative cases being 1,519.
There are currently 71 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; two patients remain in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC and 25 persons in institutional quarantine.
Citizens are asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a facemask if they have to go out.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported that as of June 2, 2020, globally, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,194,533 with 376,320 deaths. In the Regions of the Americas, positive cases number 2,905,432 with deaths climbing to 163,248.

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective one-year bans for violating IPF & GAPLF rules

New 2019