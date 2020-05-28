NGO partners with World Literacy Foundation to provide

literacy tablets to Sophia Primary students

Kupanda Sisters Inc. has partnered with Sun Books of the World Literacy Foundation to launch a pilot programme to provide literacy tablets to 20 students from Sophia Primary School.

The World Literacy Foundation is a leading international literacy organisation working in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Latin America, and Africa to deliver literacy resources and skills.

“Through the Sun Books initiative, Kupanda Sisters will be utilising literacy tablets to make a transformative change in off-the-grid communities with limited or no access to electricity, the internet or educational resources,” a release stated.

“The relevant, local literacy content will be preloaded to the solar-powered tablet devices that are aligned to an existing curriculum with the hope of increasing both teacher and student performance.” The tablets are equipped with more than 400 e-books in English and 50 e-books in local languages and activities for primary education learners. Over the next few weeks, instructional tablets will be provided to academic personnel for the purpose of training and on boarding.

This collaborative initiative is the brainchild of Kupanda Sisters’ Founder and CEO, Cindy Charles who has been working to provide needed literacy programming to students at the Sophia Primary School since May 2019.

According to the release, the students were selected through various criteria and have been participating in weekly classes “to provide them quality literacy resources and skills that would equip and empower them to transform their reality, unleash their full potential and become meaningful contributors to their communities and our world.”

Charles, a Guyanese-born, Parika, East Bank Essequibo native said: “I am just delighted to launch this pilot programme at Sophia Primary School in Guyana. We have a responsibility to ensure that a proper education is an intrinsic human right for every child in every village and we at Kupanda Sisters truly understand this responsibility.”

A presentation of the tablets to the Sophia Primary School is currently being planned with Audrey Montrose-Sue, principal of the school who assured, that the initiative will bring about a massive change for the pupils.

Kupanda Sisters is a non-profit organisation that empowers women and children through personal development and literacy in underserved communities, “where there is strong belief in the inherent power of a collaborative village to prevail against the condition of illiteracy, and deliver value to the many people wanting to transform their world through literacy.” (For more information, contact them on email address [email protected])