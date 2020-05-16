Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

In what could be deemed as a positive outcome stemming from the recent outburst from West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle involving the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and fellow Windies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan, Chairman, CPL Tournament Committee, the Hon. P. J. Patterson, efforts have been made to address the issue and contact has been made with Gayle, who has issued a statement, which the committee has accepted and they have agreed to resolve the matter.

The committee was in the process assembling a tribunal to look at the matter but following communication between Patterson and Gayle and his readiness to move forward the decision was taken to not assemble the tribunal and accept the statement which is seen as an apology from Gayle and close the matter.

Here is the full statement from the Hon. P. J. Patterson followed by the response from Gayle.

Statement from the most Hon. P. J. Patterson Chairman, CPL Tournament Committee:

On May 6th, the CPL Tournament Committee received a formal complaint from the CPL alleging breaches of its Tournament Rules & Regulations by Mr. Chris Gayle, arising from a series of videos which he had posted to his personal YouTube channel on April 27th.

Having circulated the complaint, the CTC unanimously decided that it satisfied the prima facie test. In accordance with its Disciplinary Powers it authorised the establishment of an independent three (3) member Tribunal to hear the matter.

Notwithstanding, intense efforts were made to settle the charges for the benefit of CWI, CPL and Mr. Gayle, before empanelling its members.

These efforts have resulted in an acceptance by Mr. Gayle of the need to issue the statement attached hereto. This was received by the CTC and shared with the CPL & CWI to the satisfaction of all parties. Given the assurance of Mr. Gayle to act in good faith, it therefore is no longer necessary to empanel a Tribunal.

The CTC, the CPL and CWI therefore consider the matter closed.

Statement by Chris Gayle:

Recently, I posted three videos on my personal YouTube channel, where I addressed the reasons for my departure from the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise ahead of the 2020 CPL tournament.

I made these videos with one single intention – to explain to the fans in Jamaica the reasons behind what has now become my second departure from the Tallawahs franchise. It was my greatest wish to finish my CPL career in Jamaica – playing in front of my home crowd at Sabina Park with the franchise that I had previously led to two CPL titles.

In so far as my resentment at the treatment, I stand by my comments in those videos. My words were spoken from the heart.

Having said that, I must be honest and say that I now realize how portions of my comments may be viewed as being damaging to Cricket West Indies, and to the CPL Tournament and its brand – a tournament which I have sincerely enjoyed not just being a part of, but also helping to build and promote. It was never my intention to damage the T20 Tournament, as playing in the CPL has guaranteed an opportunity for the past 7 years to play in front of the great fans of the Caribbean. This is a privilege which I genuinely appreciate and have never taken for granted.

Right now, my eyes are fixed firmly on the season ahead, and the new challenge which playing for the St. Lucia Zouks franchise will bring. I hope to see you there.