A reportah tek a ride home

May 07, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Fact is fact. When yuh try to fuffuckle, everything yuh do does come out.
Is na dem boys seh suh, is what does happen.
Plenty things wha dem Hap-New, Hay-Eff-See and de Pee-Pee-Pee do already come to light.
And dem boys intend to continue to skin dem up.
Dem boys paying close attention to the sea wall hotel wha dem want to tun into a hospital.
Dem boys see Patto de Works man de other day give an interview. Dem boys check dem watch and dem still waiting to hear what Patto really wanted to say. The question had to do with video streaming of the recount. And is na only he can’t answer de questions dem properly. Is de same problem some of dem supporters have.
One of dem is a man name Bee-Kay. Imagine he get some prime property on de East Bank. The ink barely dry on the papers for de land and he tun round and sell it to Chinese investor who like plenty wood and eventually get exposed.
The investor could not pay and the matter end up in court. The land went fuh tender by the bank and a businessman win.
Even Bee-Kay bid pun de land. Dem boys leff wid dem mouth open. How come if yuh own something, yuh end up bidding pun it?
De property mek de businessman and Bee-Kay fall out.
Braaps!! Up come Uncle Adam and plant heself in dem two man story. Except that he tek side. He tun he pen into a missile.
He leh dem boys hand fall. He know wha dem stand fuh. Dem boys din know dat when he leff de Waterfall paper to retire, he woulda become hatchet man fuh a businessman.
Dem boys advisin he nah fuh go down dah road.
He then went to the police to complain. When he come out back he give an interview and den he jump in de reportah’s car for a drop back to he home.
Dem boys seh if Uncle Adam want a raise, dem willing to help he out.
Talk half and tell Adam nah stick he nose in dem businessmen story!

New 2019