Four charged for delivery truck robbery

Four men were yesterday charged for the delivery truck robbery that happened last Thursday at Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown. The men were arrested on Saturday and a motorcycle that was suspected to be used in the robbery was confiscated by the police.

This still capture photo from the video shows two of the Rasville robbers (right) near the delivery truck.

According to information provided by the Guyana Police Force, on the day in question the truck – occupied by a driver and two porters – went into the area to make a delivery. A video shared on social media shows two men pulling up behind the vehicle on a motorcycle. In the footage, one man is seen entering the truck – the GPF information says that the bandit was armed with a handgun. It is unclear where the other two men charged were at the time.
The three occupants of the vehicle were allegedly assaulted and forced to hand over cash and valuables they were transporting. The bandits then escaped while the victims were taken to receive medical attention and the matter subsequently reported.
According to the GPF, the four men are expected to make their court appearance soon.

