Frontline healthcare workers saluted during Labour Day observance

– Head of Emergency Medicine at GPHC Dr. Zulfikar Bux

As the nation observes Labour Day, the efforts of frontline healthcare providers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage.

It is no secret that medical staffers across the length and breadth of Guyana are saddled with a tremendous responsibility—safeguarding the health of the nation.

Given the tremendous effort and most times unseen sacrifices made by these workers, thousands would agree that there is no better day to show appreciation to frontline workers than Labour Day—a time set aside to highlight the struggles and triumphs of the local workforce.

In fact, several Government and Non -Governmental entities have used the opportunity to applaud the frontline health workers dubbing them local heroes.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) was among those entities paying tribute to their team for standing firm as the world battles the existential threats caused by COVID-19.

In a social media post, GPHC noted that, “As we celebrate Labour Day, we salute our team of medical personnel who are conducting surgery for the first time in the Infectious Operating Theatre at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).”

According to the GPHC, the move is consistent with the new operational guidelines and policies to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

“This theatre is specially equipped for surgeries on patients who are confirmed or highly suspected to be COVID positive.”

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence in her live update on Guyana’s COVID-19 situation also took the opportunity to salute healthcare workers in both public and private sector.

She said, “I want to thank you (health workers) for putting your lives on the back burner to cater to the needs of our people in this pandemic. We do value your care, consider and sacrifices. We know that you are putting service above self.

“We pray that you will draw strength from those of us who are standing firmly with you.”

Meanwhile, Head of Emergency Medicine at GPHC Dr. Zulfikar Bux told Kaieteur News that workers have been doing their best in the circumstances. He said that it takes much courage for health workers to carry out their functions daily.

“It is hard for us since every day it feels as if we are literally going into the belly of the beast.”

Yet, Dr. Bux said that the medical staffers have shown dedication and innovation in their bid to protect others while staying safe.

“It is about survival of the human race and of course as frontline workers, we are making sacrifices in the line of duty. I would not say that it is exactly heroism but we have put service above self to ensure our patients get the best care.”

He admitted though the danger of contracting the infectious disease is still real, “because we do not know off the bat who has the disease and who doesn’t in our daily interface with patients.”

Dr. Bux said too while the focus has shifted to COVID-19, cases of people suffering from other types of ailments continue to grow.

“There are actually more non-COVID patients than there are with the disease. And then there are those coming in as a result of violence and road accidents.”

Added to that, Dr. Bux said that persons have still been visiting the hospital regularly.

“All we need people to do is adhere to the guidelines, exercise as much empathy as possible. Understand our situation and stay away from the hospitals. The hospital still has too many visitors on a daily basis. Those persons come here and put themselves at risk, the patients as well as members of the public,” Dr. Bux added.

He stressed that that their actions are not in keeping with social distancing.

“It is not helping our situation, it can only hurt us.”

Further, the doctor said the emphasis must be placed on support for healthcare providers at this time.

“We are grateful for members of the public who are wearing their masks, practising good hygiene and social distancing and we welcome whatever support we can get in terms of personal protective equipment that is always a need at this time.”

Chief Nurse Linda Johnson shared similar sentiments. She noted the fact that nurses and healthcare providers in general, had been forced to navigate caring for persons diagnosed with a new disease.

“Early on, health workers were dealing with the fear of treating something that they had so little knowledge of. They had to deal with the fear of the disease and the risk of getting it. There were so many misconceptions (myths) that they had to work through but as time passed, they became more informed and comfortable treating patients.”

Johnson noted that the nurses are now being trained to deal with such matters.

She says that this does not take away from the sacrifices and the risk associated with treating COVID 19 patients. Staffers of the Georgetown, Diamond and West Demerara Hospitals are facilities, which are the most affected.

At present, she said staff at Diamond had taken the initiative to stay at the hospital. They feel that is the best option to protect their families from the outside threats

Additionally, Johnson noted that the nurses said risk allowances are being offered to staff working high-risk areas.

“This is something that I would personally advocate for, not just for some but all nurses and midwifes who are sacrificing their time to provide vital service to members of the public.”

Pull quote: “It is hard for us since every day it feels as if we are literally going into the belly of the beast.

I would not say that it is exactly heroism but we have put service above self to ensure our patients get the best care…”