Who don’t hear does feel!

Romal Gardner of East Bank Demerara (EBD) was yesterday sentenced by the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate Court to stand one hour in the sun displaying a curfew notice after it was discovered

that he breached the COVID-19 curfew.

Gardner was charged with the breach of restriction to home, in contravention of No.1 Restriction of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures #53/2020, contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.

“The defendant was sentenced to an hour of “standing and displaying the curfew notice” as punishment for the breach,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.