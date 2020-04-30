Who don’t hear does feel!

Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Romal Gardner of East Bank Demerara (EBD) was yesterday sentenced by the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate Court to stand one hour in the sun displaying a curfew notice after it was discovered
that he breached the COVID-19 curfew.
Gardner was charged with the breach of restriction to home, in contravention of No.1 Restriction of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures #53/2020, contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.
“The defendant was sentenced to an hour of “standing and displaying the curfew notice” as punishment for the breach,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.
Apr 30, 2020By Calvin Chapman Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team. The 21-year-old winger...
Apr 30, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Did the Guyanese people ever stopped to think why on March 5 the AFC held a press conference and tried clownishly to fool... more
The West Indies Cricket Board of Control (WICBC) took a decision to drop Roy Fredericks from the West Indies squad for the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]