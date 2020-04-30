Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Who don’t hear does feel!

Apr 30, 2020 News 0

Romal Gardner of East Bank Demerara (EBD) was yesterday sentenced by the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate Court to stand one hour in the sun displaying a curfew notice after it was discovered

Romal Gardner was sentenced to holding this notice as punishment for breaching the curfew

that he breached the COVID-19 curfew.
Gardner was charged with the breach of restriction to home, in contravention of No.1 Restriction of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures #53/2020, contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.
“The defendant was sentenced to an hour of “standing and displaying the curfew notice” as punishment for the breach,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

 

More in this category

Sports

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Apr 30, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team. The 21-year-old winger...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul quits as Skipper, Lara retires after 17 years in Test Cricket

What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care Workers

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with...

Apr 29, 2020

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Apr 29, 2020

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with hampers

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with...

Apr 29, 2020

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for assistance from BCB

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for...

Apr 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019