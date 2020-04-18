Hike in Bartica boat fare irks passengers

Several passengers who ply the Parika to Bartica route have issued complaints over the hike in the fare by boat operators. Kaieteur News was informed that the increase was not approved by the relevant authorities.

According to information received, the normal fare is $2,500 but since the implementation of the COVID-19 orders, which includes social distancing, the operators are forced to reduce the number of passengers carried on each trip. This has led to them increasing the fare to $3,000.

A number of passengers contacted Kaieteur News to share their concerns about the hiked fare. “This decision to raise the speed boat fare during this COVID-19 season even though there is a drop in fuel prices at the pumps as announced by government is heartless and unconscionable,” bemoaned a passenger who use the speed boat service regularly.

The passengers complained that over the years, they have dealt with the random increases but on this occasion, they are very perturbed since all are affected by the pandemic.

“They raise the fare without consultation and the fare never reduces, it always remain the same way…Barticians have been supporting the privately operated boat service over the years and never had a say or even given the opportunity to be consulted on the issue of raising fares which continues to climb over the last decade and a half,” they said.

The frustrated passengers relayed that with the drop in fuel prices, they thought that the fare would remain the same; however, this was not the case.

“This decision is not fair and right…this is exploitation of the people during the COVID-19 season….many business feeling the squeeze and the business is losing big time during the COVID-19 fallout…we understand that clearly and the boat service is no exception…but to raise it is totally unacceptable…everybody forced to make adjustments,” a passenger said.

When contacted, head of the Bartica Speed Boat Association, Stephen Belle, stated that they discussed the fare hike with the Maritime Administration.

However, when Kaieteur contacted MARAD and was informed that this hike was not approved. The Public Infrastructure Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Davina Ramdass, said that such a fare hike would have been publicised to make the travelling public aware.

“It’s most likely a hike that the operators imposed to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on their earnings,” she speculated.

She reported that MARAD has been made aware of the situation and will be discussing the hike with the operators.

: