Easter at a time of COVID-19… Guyanese find alternatives to tradition amidst partial lock down

By Rehanna Ramsay

With the partial lockdown due to COVID -19 in full effect across the country, Guyanese are finding alternative ways to spend the Easter holidays.

Social activities have been cancelled due to restrictions on public gatherings over COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus disease which spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. The disease can also spread when a person touches a surface or objects that have the virus on them, and then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As such, the Ministry of Public Health issued stern orders against social activities urging citizens to practice social distancing (stay home) instead, while practising good hygiene.

The call by the Ministry has resulted in the closure of many public places including restaurants, bars, stores and places of worship.

The order is no doubt in place to protect the public against the spread of the infectious disease but in the same vein it places a damper on Easter which is usually characterised by outdoor social activities.

Kite flying (a traditional activity at the Easter celebrations in Guyana) has been suspended for this year due to the partial lockdown imposed by the Public Health Ministry.

Citizens across the country have been forced to find alternative yet creative ways to pass the holidays. Kaieteur News is putting the spotlight on the alternative plans of some citizens who are observing the holidays while staying safe and healthy.

From taking their flying activities to rural areas to ensure that they practice social-distancing to holding family barbecues and Easter egg hunts in their backyards, citizens are finding ways to improvise and keep the tradition.

Sophia Dalrymple, a mother of two, from Cummings Lodge, Georgetown told Kaieteur news that given the restrictions on social gathering, she will no doubt, be taking her boys for a long drive to Kuru-kururu, Soesdkye/Linden Highway to ensure they get the chance to at least raise their kites.

“Children look forward to this sort of thing each year, but because of all that is happening with the coronavirus right now, we have to find alternatives to make sure they get some kind of enjoyment out of the holiday.”

Dalrymple is not the only person who will be taking part in the kite flying activities for the sake of her children.

Bibi Mohamed, a housewife from Crane, West Coast Demerara is opening her backyard for her four children to enjoy some kite flying fun.

“My backyard has adequate wide open spaces so my children will be flying their kite at home. We purchased their kites early and we will be having a family barbecue as well,” Mohamed said.

Instead of kite flying, Robin Campbell is holding an Easter egg hunt in the backyard of his Queenstown, Georgetown home. “I have three children so we will do the egg hunt and we‘ve got some markers and cardboard and some other stuff to make some Easter hats and other craft to keep them occupied.”

Candace Haynes of Belle West, West Bank Demerara told Kaieteur News, given that Easter is essentially a Christian Holiday, her family usually attends church.

“My family and I usually attend Church on Good Friday for service but we couldn’t this year due to the lockdown. We had to settle for watching the sermons online,” she disclosed.

Haynes noted nonetheless that some churches met in very small numbers to partake in communion.

Gina Arjoon suggested via Facebook making homemade facemasks instead of kites, this year.

“For the fun of it – make it fashionable for the kids. Use gem stones and give it whiskers like a cat. Let it be your project at home this weekend.”

Since facemasks have become essential accessory to protecting oneself against the spread of the virus, Arjoon’s suggestion was lauded by several persons.

However, not everyone will be participating in alternative family activities. Essential service providers like Samantha Sheoprashad, founder of local tech company, Trifinity Solutions, will be working through the weekend to ensure that her clients get the best service.

Sheoprashad noted as a result of the global pandemic, her company has been helping a number of businesses connect effectively with their customers.

The young business owner noted the great negative impact the virus and partial lockdown has on businesses without an effective online presence. Customers are currently heavily dependent on online shopping, delivery services and other forms of online interactions.

Trifinity Solutions is helping people to save time and money using features such as paperless transactions and automation to ensure customers can have access to essential services 24/7.

Besides her professional efforts, Sheoprashad is also using her tech skills to share helpful information about the pandemic via social media.

“We already have two platforms developed through Facebook Messenger to give real-time data and advice from WHO website. A virtual map which provides details of COVID cases around the world.”

As the situation evolves, “we are encouraging innovators to use their digital skills to help share information on how to tackle the challenges of COVID-19,” she added.