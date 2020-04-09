Murder of Rose Hall businessman… Alleged mastermind “Dutty” arrested in city

Daniel Mc Lennon aka “Dutty”, who was wanted by police in relation to the killing of Rose Hall businessman Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny, was captured in Georgetown yesterday morning. Four other persons have already been charged. McLennon is alleged to have been the mastermind.

Regional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed that the suspect, whose last known address was given as 153 Third Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, was apprehended by ranks in the capital, and is currently in custody being questioned.

In addition, a police source close to the investigation disclosed that the suspect is being processed to appear in court today.

Lomenzo Johnny’s battered and lifeless body was found in a farm lot by construction workers at Port Mourant. His feet were bound together, with a piece of wood and scissors left near his body.

Satram Kushlay alias “Steve Urkel”, a 27-year-old Cane Harvester, of Lot 80 Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and Bilall McLennon, 30, of Mora Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, were charged jointly with the 27th February, 2020 murder of Lomenzo Johnny.

Meanwhile, two other accused Gopaul Ramgobin alias “Ling”, a 24-year-old Hire Car driver of 170 Tain Village and Navendra Narine called “Husk”, 24-year-old also a Hire Car driver of Tain Settlement, were charged with knowing Satram Kushlay and Bilall McLennon had committed the offence of murder, and did receive, comfort, relieve and maintain, harbour and assist Kushlay and McLennon between February 27 and March 6 (accessory after the fact).