Latest update April 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder of Rose Hall businessman… Alleged mastermind “Dutty” arrested in city

Apr 09, 2020 News 0

Daniel Mc Lennon aka “Dutty”, who was wanted by police in relation to the killing of Rose Hall businessman Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny, was captured in Georgetown yesterday morning. Four other persons have already been charged. McLennon is alleged to have been the mastermind.

Murdered businessman: Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny

Regional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed that the suspect, whose last known address was given as 153 Third Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, was apprehended by ranks in the capital, and is currently in custody being questioned.
In addition, a police source close to the investigation disclosed that the suspect is being processed to appear in court today.
Lomenzo Johnny’s battered and lifeless body was found in a farm lot by construction workers at Port Mourant. His feet were bound together, with a piece of wood and scissors left near his body.

Daniel Mc Lennon aka “Dutty”

Satram Kushlay alias “Steve Urkel”, a 27-year-old Cane Harvester, of Lot 80 Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and Bilall McLennon, 30, of Mora Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, were charged jointly with the 27th February, 2020 murder of Lomenzo Johnny.
Meanwhile, two other accused Gopaul Ramgobin alias “Ling”, a 24-year-old Hire Car driver of 170 Tain Village and Navendra Narine called “Husk”, 24-year-old also a Hire Car driver of Tain Settlement, were charged with knowing Satram Kushlay and Bilall McLennon had committed the offence of murder, and did receive, comfort, relieve and maintain, harbour and assist Kushlay and McLennon between February 27 and March 6 (accessory after the fact).

 

More in this category

Sports

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Apr 09, 2020

Army reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis MSM (Military Service Medal) passed away Tuesday evening to plunge the local sports fraternity into deeper sorrow after losing the battle to a...
Read More
Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club turns 10

Apr 09, 2020

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon Anderson Wants better pitches in local cricket

I love playing the longer version says Kevlon...

Apr 09, 2020

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh

GMR&SC remembers Deryck ‘Mad Dog’...

Apr 08, 2020

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff and Academy players to collect full salary

GCB staff sent on leave due to COVID-19 But staff...

Apr 08, 2020

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running at full steam

Coach Adonis looking to get Green Machine running...

Apr 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019